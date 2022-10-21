Search

21 Oct 2022

Northern Ireland on search for new manager as Ian Baraclough sacked

Northern Ireland on search for new manager as Ian Baraclough sacked

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Oct 2022 3:15 PM

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager after a dismal Nations League campaign saw fans turn against the 51-year-old.

The decision was reached at an Irish FA board meeting on Thursday night and came after Baraclough’s side collected only five points from a possible 18 from their League C group, finding themselves battling relegation in September in a campaign in which they had targeted promotion.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA board has subsequently taken this decision.”

Baraclough stepped up from his role with Northern Ireland’s under-21s to replace Michael O’Neill in June 2020 but managed to win only six of his 28 games in charge, in addition to a penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and missed out on qualification for both the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 finals and this year’s World Cup.

But although he succeeded in one major part of his brief – bringing through players from the under-21s – it was the Nations League that cost the former Scunthorpe and Motherwell boss his job.

Northern Ireland fans had turned on Baraclough in June, when disappointing draws home and away to Cyprus came alongside a home defeat to Greece and a loss away to Kosovo.

His final game was a 3-1 defeat to Greece in Athens last month, which left Northern Ireland reliant on Kosovo’s win over Cyprus to avoid relegation to League D. After the match, senior players including captain Steven Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans had backed Baraclough to turn things around.

Baraclough attended this month’s draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, in which Northern Ireland, seeded in pot five, got a relatively favourable draw against Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

In December last year, Baraclough had signed a two-year contract extension to take him through to Euro 2024, with the promise it would be extended again if Northern Ireland qualified for the finals.

However, there were reports the IFA board was split over his future and that came to a head on Thursday night.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media