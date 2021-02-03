Offaly deaths and funerals - February 3

Patrick (Pat) Coonan - Glasshouse, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Private funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, followed by interment of ashes in the new cemetery, Shinrone. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Patrick's funeral will be private to family only.

Terry Colsh (née Scully) - 49 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Rosary on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore