Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 13

Margaret (Mag) O'BRIEN (née Connor) - 28 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing privately at her Home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the Church and Cemetery and also in the Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/ow7OHlyWTfI

Fr. Gerald Grogan, Florida and formerly Station House, Birr, Offaly

The death has occurred on January 10 of Fr. Gerald Grogan, Pastor Emeritus, Our Lady of Grace Church Avon Park, Florida. Son of the late Michael and Anastasia Grogan, formerly of Station House, Birr, Co. Offaly.