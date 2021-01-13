Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 13
Margaret (Mag) O'BRIEN (née Connor) - 28 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath
Reposing privately at her Home. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the Church and Cemetery and also in the Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/ow7OHlyWTfI
Fr. Gerald Grogan, Florida and formerly Station House, Birr, Offaly
The death has occurred on January 10 of Fr. Gerald Grogan, Pastor Emeritus, Our Lady of Grace Church Avon Park, Florida. Son of the late Michael and Anastasia Grogan, formerly of Station House, Birr, Co. Offaly.