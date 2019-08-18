Offaly deaths and funerals (August 18)

Barry Woodnutt - Sragh Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his Home on Sunday from 5pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private on Monday morning, please.

Maureen Geoghan (née Cook) - Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Sunday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Monday. House Private, Please. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore.