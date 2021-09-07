Search

07/09/2021

Prime Offaly site with planning for 19 houses hits the market

Prime Offaly site with planning for 19 houses hits the market

The site on the Daingean Road in Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A PRIME residential site accessed off the Daingean Road and Grand Canal Court Residential Development which extends to c. 1.26 Acres (0.51 Hectares) with full planning permission in place for 12 two storey, 3 bedroom semi-detached houses, six terraced two storey 3 bedroom dormer houses and one detached 3 bedroom house c. 1,302 sq.ft is on the market.

The site on Daingean Road, Tullamore is one of the last remaining premium development sites within the town centre. It is just a 5-minute walk to the town centre, with two secondary schools within 2-minute minute walk. This site is in much sought after location located close to the town bypass.

The property is for sale by Tender on Thursday, September 30 through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €450,000 and can be contacted for further information.

