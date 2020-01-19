Heineken Cup quarter-final line ups confirmed
Heineken Cup quarter-final line ups confirmed
The line up for the quarter-finals has been confirmed following the conclusion of the pool games today.
The qualifiers for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage are as follows:
1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 28 points)
2 Exeter Chiefs (winner Pool 2 – 27 points)
3 Toulouse (winner Pool 5 – 27 points)
4 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)
5 Racing 92 (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)
6 Ulster Rugby (runner-up Pool 3 – 21 points)
7 Northampton Saints (runner-up Pool 1 – 19 points)
8 Saracens (runner-up Pool 4 – 18 points)
The quarter-final matches to be played on 3/4/5 April are as follows:
QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium
QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin
QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Stade Ernest-Wallon
QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on