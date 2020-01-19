Heineken Cup quarter-final line ups confirmed

The line up for the quarter-finals has been confirmed following the conclusion of the pool games today.

The qualifiers for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage are as follows:

1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 28 points)

2 Exeter Chiefs (winner Pool 2 – 27 points)

3 Toulouse (winner Pool 5 – 27 points)

4 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)

5 Racing 92 (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)

6 Ulster Rugby (runner-up Pool 3 – 21 points)

7 Northampton Saints (runner-up Pool 1 – 19 points)

8 Saracens (runner-up Pool 4 – 18 points)

The quarter-final matches to be played on 3/4/5 April are as follows:

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Stade Ernest-Wallon

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park