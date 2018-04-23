The search is on for Offaly's youngest country sports writers and enthusiasts

Irish Countrysports and Country Life magazine and the Great Game Fairs of Ireland are looking for a talented young person to share their love of country sports and the countryside with a massive readership.

There are wonderful prizes up for grabs and who knows where publication of the winning story will lead afterwards for the winner.

Entrants must be under 15 and simply love country sports and the countryside. The organisers are asking for entries which focus on one day in particular - at the river or in the field - which was simply the best fun ever.

Magazine publisher Albert Titterington said: “We want young writers to tell us about a day that’s so special to them, a day they’ll never forget. It might be the first time fishing or enjoying some other traditional country pastime and we’d like entrants to tell us all about it in around 600 words.

“The best story will be published in Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine which has a massive readership worldwide. The writer will also get two modern country classics books specially selected to encourage their writing skills, by Paul Morgan, proprietor of Coch-y- Bonddu Books, one of the largest retailers of books on the countryside.”

The books are ‘Caught By The River: A Collection Of Words On Water’ and ‘Travelling Jack – 52 Weeks In The Countryside’ by Ian Valentine.

The winner also gets a day’s fishing at the Birchwood Fishery, Omagh; a year’s subscription to the magazine, and a family ticket to the largest ever Irish Game Fair at Shanes Castle, Antrim, with its huge range of attractions for the whole family including a ‘put and take’ fishery for children.

Not only that, but ShootingNI is putting up a prize for any young member or the children of members of the ShootngNI group. The best ShootingNI story writer will win two books, a year’s subscription to the magazine and a family ticket to the Game Fair.

And hot off the press comes news that the winner will also receive a year’s membership of Countryside Alliance Ireland.

Albert Titterington added: It’s a fantastic incentive to find the country’s best young countryside writers, with all entrants receiving one of these books from Paul Morgan on his stand at the Irish Game Fair, Shanes Castle, Antrim on Saturday, June 23."

To enter, all you need to do is send your story and a couple of photographs to illustrate it along with your contact details no later than May 21 to: countrysportsandcountrylife@btinternet.com.

