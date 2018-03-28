Well wishes flood in for Offaly jockey Pat Smullen following tumour diagnosis

Well wishes have been flooding in on social media for Offaly jockey Pat Smullen after he revealed his shocl tumour diagnosis. Pat will be out of action "for the foreseeable future" amid the health scare.

The news has quickly spread across the racing world, sparking a flurry of messages of good will for the nine-time Irish champion jockey.

Absolutely gutted to hear the news about Pat Smullen. My thoughts go out to him and his family, and I hope he makes a full recovery. Life can be very cruel at times — Rory Fitzgerald (@roryfitz15) March 28, 2018

Pat Smullen is a thorough gentleman but what got him where is as a rider is steel, immense toughness. He didn't cruise through the ranks, he clawed his way to the top. Those characteristics will stand to him now in his biggest battle. March 28, 2018

Shocked to hear the news about Pat Smullen. A large part of the battle he now faces is mental. I’ve met few tougher individuals. He’ll win https://t.co/I9srF751va

— Ed Chamberlin (@chamberlinsport) March 28, 2018

Just terrible news about Pat Smullen. Pat has ridden plenty of our horses with @DarrenBunyan I am sure Pat will tackle this with the same gusto as he does racing and be back on top soon. https://t.co/FdpxpGk0u6

— Chris Knight (@CGK700) March 28, 2018

Wishing a speedy return to full health to the legendary Pat Smullen @patjsmullen - an absolute gentleman and no better man to battle adversity. Get well soon, Pat. — Denis Kirwan (@deniskirwan) March 28, 2018

Our thoughts are with champion jockey @patjsmullen and his family. We wish him a speedy recovery and a quick return to full health. #patsmullen #healthiswealth pic.twitter.com/9sb0JqBAlH March 28, 2018

Best wishes ti pat smullen for a speedy recovery, one of the best about in my opinion — Michael Davidson (@1514mdavidson) March 28, 2018