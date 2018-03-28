Well wishes flood in for Offaly jockey Pat Smullen following tumour diagnosis

An outpouring of support

Pat with long time boss and trainer Dermot Weld

Well wishes have been flooding in on social media for Offaly jockey Pat Smullen after he revealed his shocl tumour diagnosis. Pat will be out of action "for the foreseeable future" amid the health scare.

The news has quickly spread across the racing world, sparking a flurry of messages of good will for the nine-time Irish champion jockey.