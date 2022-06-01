Great fun with Davy Fitz at Midland Fittest Superstars Competition in Offaly

The Midlands Fittest Superstars event hosted by Killeigh Schoolboys/Schoolgirls club was deemed a massive success by the organisers thanks to the heroic efforts of many volunteers and glorious sunshine on the day.

With Davy Fitgerald on hand to referee the event, there was an obvious air of positivity throughout the day as contestants were cheered on in their endeavours to clear the 11 obstacles on the course and climb the final ramp at the finish line.

It was an added bonus for organisers that all the winners were local, with all the teams having some ties to either the club or the village of Killeigh. The popular overall winners were the Tullamore Harriers team of Leonard Mooney, Michael Murphy, Shane Origan and Conor Butler.

The All Female event had arguably the most popular champions of the day, as the girls from the local St Sinchill Camogie Club posted the fastest time. The team of Mollie Kelly, Alanna Kelly, Zara Kelly and Lauren Keenahan drew one of the loudest cheers of the day.

With Killeigh man Fergal Gorman on the winning Mixed team from The Coffee Hut - this was another popular first-placed team, also featuring Havilla Gorman, Michael Davern and Sharon Davern.

Some of the winning teams also donated their prize money back to the club and also to the Harriers.

While there was considerable interest in the Midlands Fittest Superstars competition on the day, there was much to keep all the family entertained.

There were bouncy castles for the children, along with free face painting to keep the younger people occupied. A number of soccer blitz games were also hosted for the younger schoolboys of the club, while the younger schoolgirls played Clara in an exhibition game.

One particular succes was the obstacle course for the younger members who enjoyed climbing under nets and jumping on hay bales and mimicking the endeavours of the adult athletes.

Planning for the event has been underway months ago and the site at Derrybeg was a hive of activity in the lead up to major fundraising event, which will fund further development at the site recently purchased by the club.

A huge amount of volunteers pitched in, with the club also delighted to have carpenters and painters on hand to help out with final preparations.

Club chairman Ollie O’Connell said he didn’t lock up the gate until 11.10 pm on Friday night, as the groundwork was laid late into the night for the following day’s success.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day - it was outstanding. Then we were blessed with the weather, which just added to the occasion,” he said.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, because without them, the event wouldn’t have been the success it was and also all the competitors,” Ollie said.

He said they were able to call on a whole army of volunteers whom he thanked for their help preparing the site, organising car parking, selling raffle tickets etc. However, he reserved special mention for Conor Staunton who put in countless hours of work to organise the event.

The chairman was delighted they had gone with such a novel event to help them fund further developments at their impressive ground. We decided to try something different and we are delighted it was such a massive success. We have got great feedback and everyone was talking about the event on Saturday night. People who I hever saw before were coming up to me to ask me about it,” he said.