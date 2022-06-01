Search

01 Jun 2022

Great fun with Davy Fitz at Midland Fittest Superstars Competition in Offaly

Great fun with Davy Fitz at Midland Fittest Superstars Competition in Offaly

The mens winning team, Shane Origan, Mick Murphy, Leonard Mooney and Conor Butler with Davy Fitzgerald.

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jun 2022 11:04 AM

The Midlands Fittest Superstars event hosted by Killeigh Schoolboys/Schoolgirls club was deemed a massive success by the organisers thanks to the heroic efforts of many volunteers and glorious sunshine on the day.

With Davy Fitgerald on hand to referee the event, there was an obvious air of positivity throughout the day as contestants were cheered on in their endeavours to clear the 11 obstacles on the course and climb the final ramp at the finish line.

It was an added bonus for organisers that all the winners were local, with all the teams having some ties to either the club or the village of Killeigh. The popular overall winners were the Tullamore Harriers team of Leonard Mooney, Michael Murphy, Shane Origan and Conor Butler.

The All Female event had arguably the most popular champions of the day, as the girls from the local St Sinchill Camogie Club posted the fastest time. The team of Mollie Kelly, Alanna Kelly, Zara Kelly and Lauren Keenahan drew one of the loudest cheers of the day.

With Killeigh man Fergal Gorman on the winning Mixed team from The Coffee Hut - this was another popular first-placed team, also featuring Havilla Gorman, Michael Davern and Sharon Davern.

Some of the winning teams also donated their prize money back to the club and also to the Harriers.

While there was considerable interest in the Midlands Fittest Superstars competition on the day, there was much to keep all the family entertained.

There were bouncy castles for the children, along with free face painting to keep the younger people occupied. A number of soccer blitz games were also hosted for the younger schoolboys of the club, while the younger schoolgirls played Clara in an exhibition game.

One particular succes was the obstacle course for the younger members who enjoyed climbing under nets and jumping on hay bales and mimicking the endeavours of the adult athletes.

Planning for the event has been underway months ago and the site at Derrybeg was a hive of activity in the lead up to major fundraising event, which will fund further development at the site recently purchased by the club.

A huge amount of volunteers pitched in, with the club also delighted to have carpenters and painters on hand to help out with final preparations.

Club chairman Ollie O’Connell said he didn’t lock up the gate until 11.10 pm on Friday night, as the groundwork was laid late into the night for the following day’s success.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day - it was outstanding. Then we were blessed with the weather, which just added to the occasion,” he said.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, because without them, the event wouldn’t have been the success it was and also all the competitors,” Ollie said.

He said they were able to call on a whole army of volunteers whom he thanked for their help preparing the site, organising car parking, selling raffle tickets etc. However, he reserved special mention for Conor Staunton who put in countless hours of work to organise the event.

The chairman was delighted they had gone with such a novel event to help them fund further developments at their impressive ground. We decided to try something different and we are delighted it was such a massive success. We have got great feedback and everyone was talking about the event on Saturday night. People who I hever saw before were coming up to me to ask me about it,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media