PICTURES: Offaly GAA royalty acts as marshall at big memorial cycling event

USE THE ICONS ABOVE AND BELOW TO SEE MORE PICTURES

The Pat Jones Memorial Cycle returned to the roads of Offaly, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath in 2022 after an absence of three years due to the Covid 19 restrictions.

As with all previous runnings of this great event, organisers from Edenderry's Team905 were blessed with a rain free day on April 16. The field of over 250 riders was the biggest ever for the PJMC – a reflection perhaps on people’s need to get out and participate again after a couple of years of lockdown. Our official starter, Dr. Philip Brady, got the show on the road bang on time from St. Mary’s Secondary School to a background of hip-hop classics, courtesy of Pascal Judge. Offaly GAA hero Seamus Darby was one of the marshalls at the event.

All riders returned safe and sound from both the 92 kilometre and the 40 kilometre events, having enjoyed the good weather and the well-stocked refreshment stops along the route. Team905 was delighted to have Margaret, Ian and Niall Jones present for the day with the two lads cycling the event themselves. The total funds raised amounted to almost €8000 which will go to our partners this year, North Offaly Community Development Network and the National Maternity Hospital (Helping Holles Street – Neo Natal Unit).

Speaking after the cycle, Brendan McAulliffe, Chair of the PJMC Committee said “Once again the PJMC has proven to be a very popular event on the national cycling calendar. We are delighted with the turnout and are extremely grateful for all the support and assistance we’ve received from our partners this year, from all our sponsors, all those who helped out at the start and finish and at food stops, with marshalling, first aid etc and of course to the cyclists who participated. All the funds raised are going to very good causes, one local and one national, and will be of benefit to a large number of people. This event has now raised close to €40,000 over the last few years and has made a significant contribution to several worthy initiatives.”

Fergus McDonnell, speaking on behalf of North Offaly Development, said “We are delighted to partner with Team905 for this year’s PJMC and have now got a true appreciation of the effort and work that goes into making an event like this such a success. The monies raised will help us greatly in continuing our efforts to provide a worthwhile service to the people of North Offaly. We would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters who helped out in any way”.

Darren Mckenna, for Helping Holles St, was very pleased with the fund-raising effort which will be of great benefit to a very vital service at the hospital and expressed appreciation for the co-operation forthcoming from all in Team905 and all those who helped out in any way for the event.

Team 905 said:

To the following who supported us this year we would like to say a sincere thank you:-

Croi Laighean Credit Union

St Marys Secondary School

Cionn Torc Motor Cycle Club

Edenderry Men’s Shed

Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee

Gardai Edenderry

Edenderry Lions Club

MDC Physio

Lawton Kia Motors

Martin O Donnell Lakeshore Bathrooms

Brendan O Neill Hire Station Edenderry

John Kilmurray Eden Decor

Sean Brereton Oakwood Tool Hire

Rosderra Meats

Moyvalley Meats

Eugene Finnegan

Patrick Larkin

Jones Family

Philip Brady

Bretland Construction

Edenderry Power

PMB Pat McBride

EAI Energy

MTC Solutions

FMG Ltd (Frankie McGuinness)

Pat the Baker

Rose Confectionery

O'Grady Transport

Donogh McArdle

Rossdera

SanIrish

EK Tyres

Zeus Packaging

Blacklough Construction

Leder Groundworks

Codge Plastering

BoleyKeogh Fascia & Soffit

Pat Judge Construction

Carey Buses

EAI Building Solutions

Carroll’s Menswear

Bord na Mona

MCK Hardware

Gordon Maher

M&O Doors (Oliver Swaine)

Order of Malta Ambulance

Dolores Hannon

Lil McKenna

Millie McKenna

John Rogers

Rose and Pamela Murphy

Emma Murphy

Gerry Walsh

Derek Donegan

The McDonnell family

Cycling Clubs

Clonard

Esker

Tullamore Road Club

Lakeside Wheelers

White Abbey

Donadea

IPA CC

Rochfortbridge

Shannonside

Triology

Eden Tri Club

Ashbourne

Merida USA

Clane

Grand Canal Wheelers

KIldare

WR Wheelers

Team 905

Naas

Tyrellspass Tidy Freewheelers

Nurney

Orwell Wheelers

Ashbourne