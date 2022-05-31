PICTURES: Offaly GAA royalty acts as marshall at big memorial cycling event

USE THE ICONS ABOVE AND BELOW TO SEE MORE PICTURES
The Pat Jones Memorial Cycle returned to the roads of Offaly, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath in 2022 after an absence of three years due to the Covid 19 restrictions.
As with all previous runnings of this great event, organisers from Edenderry's Team905 were blessed with a rain free day on April 16. The field of over 250 riders was the biggest ever for the PJMC – a reflection perhaps on people’s need to get out and participate again after a couple of years of lockdown. Our official starter, Dr. Philip Brady, got the show on the road bang on time from St. Mary’s Secondary School to a background of hip-hop classics, courtesy of Pascal Judge. Offaly GAA hero Seamus Darby was one of the marshalls at the event.
All riders returned safe and sound from both the 92 kilometre and the 40 kilometre events, having enjoyed the good weather and the well-stocked refreshment stops along the route. Team905 was delighted to have Margaret, Ian and Niall Jones present for the day with the two lads cycling the event themselves. The total funds raised amounted to almost €8000 which will go to our partners this year, North Offaly Community Development Network and the National Maternity Hospital (Helping Holles Street – Neo Natal Unit).
Speaking after the cycle, Brendan McAulliffe, Chair of the PJMC Committee said “Once again the PJMC has proven to be a very popular event on the national cycling calendar. We are delighted with the turnout and are extremely grateful for all the support and assistance we’ve received from our partners this year, from all our sponsors, all those who helped out at the start and finish and at food stops, with marshalling, first aid etc and of course to the cyclists who participated. All the funds raised are going to very good causes, one local and one national, and will be of benefit to a large number of people. This event has now raised close to €40,000 over the last few years and has made a significant contribution to several worthy initiatives.”
Fergus McDonnell, speaking on behalf of North Offaly Development, said “We are delighted to partner with Team905 for this year’s PJMC and have now got a true appreciation of the effort and work that goes into making an event like this such a success. The monies raised will help us greatly in continuing our efforts to provide a worthwhile service to the people of North Offaly. We would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters who helped out in any way”.
Darren Mckenna, for Helping Holles St, was very pleased with the fund-raising effort which will be of great benefit to a very vital service at the hospital and expressed appreciation for the co-operation forthcoming from all in Team905 and all those who helped out in any way for the event.
