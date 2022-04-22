Search

22 Apr 2022

Huge turnout for Shamrocks GAA Club Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic

Shamrocks GAA Club Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic

Pictured at the Shamrocks GAA Club Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic: Lynne Hutchinson, Ollie Bryant, Brendan Minnock and Billy Clavin with winner Gerry Buckley and Colin’s parents Tom and Bernie

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

22 Apr 2022 2:01 PM

A record 72 three-person teams participated in the Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic, organised by Shamrocks GAA Club on Good Friday and Easter Saturday at Tullamore Golf Club.

The huge number of players enjoyed perfect weather conditions for the event, which has been organised annually by Shamrocks to remember Colin Dunne, who sadly passed away suddenly when running the Barcelona Marathon in 2009.

Each year, the prizes for the winning team include the Colin Dunne Perpetual Cup and a memento sponsored by the Dunne family. Generous donations were received from numerous businesses, including main sponsors, The Farmers Journal.

At the presentation function in Kelly’s Roadhouse, Mucklagh, on Easter Saturday night, Shamrocks GAA Club Chairman, Ollie Bryant thanked all players, sponsors and the organising committee. He also welcomed Tom and Bernie Dunne and complimented them for their ongoing support. In reply, Tom Dunne said he was happy that the event continues to take place each year in memory of Colin. John Grogan of the Farmers Journal also expressed his delight to be associated with the Golf Classic.

When all the scorecards were studied, the winning team with a score of 55.6 (from a three-ball scramble) was Gerry Buckley, Scott Griffith and Pat Gorman. On behalf of the team, Gerry accepted the first prize of the Colin Dunne Perpetual Cup, some lovely mementoes sponsored by the Dunne family and a voucher, sponsored by Guy Clothing, Tullamore.

Other prize winners were:

2nd – Michael Egan, Anne Egan, Adrian Egan (Vouchers sponsored by Bridge House)

3rd – Shane Kearney, Ray Flanagan, PJ Dunne (Golf Shoes)

4th – Ciaran Buckley, Conor Rice, Damien Guinan (Jackets sponsored by KC Sports)

5th – Adrian Duffy, Aaron Duffy, Darren Buckley.

6th - Jimmy Minnock, Robert Woodcock, Patrick Egan.

7th - Brendan Scully, Ray Scully, Noel Scully.

8th - Alan Cleary, Barry Kelly, Glen Mooney.

9th - Karl Mollin, Stephen Callan, Tom Fleming.

Longest Drive – David Maloney

Ladies Longest Drive – Emer Molloy

Nearest The Pin – Paul Masterson

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media