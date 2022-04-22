Huge turnout for Shamrocks GAA Club Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic

A record 72 three-person teams participated in the Colin Dunne Memorial Golf Classic, organised by Shamrocks GAA Club on Good Friday and Easter Saturday at Tullamore Golf Club.

The huge number of players enjoyed perfect weather conditions for the event, which has been organised annually by Shamrocks to remember Colin Dunne, who sadly passed away suddenly when running the Barcelona Marathon in 2009.

Each year, the prizes for the winning team include the Colin Dunne Perpetual Cup and a memento sponsored by the Dunne family. Generous donations were received from numerous businesses, including main sponsors, The Farmers Journal.

At the presentation function in Kelly’s Roadhouse, Mucklagh, on Easter Saturday night, Shamrocks GAA Club Chairman, Ollie Bryant thanked all players, sponsors and the organising committee. He also welcomed Tom and Bernie Dunne and complimented them for their ongoing support. In reply, Tom Dunne said he was happy that the event continues to take place each year in memory of Colin. John Grogan of the Farmers Journal also expressed his delight to be associated with the Golf Classic.

When all the scorecards were studied, the winning team with a score of 55.6 (from a three-ball scramble) was Gerry Buckley, Scott Griffith and Pat Gorman. On behalf of the team, Gerry accepted the first prize of the Colin Dunne Perpetual Cup, some lovely mementoes sponsored by the Dunne family and a voucher, sponsored by Guy Clothing, Tullamore.

Other prize winners were:

2nd – Michael Egan, Anne Egan, Adrian Egan (Vouchers sponsored by Bridge House)

3rd – Shane Kearney, Ray Flanagan, PJ Dunne (Golf Shoes)

4th – Ciaran Buckley, Conor Rice, Damien Guinan (Jackets sponsored by KC Sports)

5th – Adrian Duffy, Aaron Duffy, Darren Buckley.

6th - Jimmy Minnock, Robert Woodcock, Patrick Egan.

7th - Brendan Scully, Ray Scully, Noel Scully.

8th - Alan Cleary, Barry Kelly, Glen Mooney.

9th - Karl Mollin, Stephen Callan, Tom Fleming.

Longest Drive – David Maloney

Ladies Longest Drive – Emer Molloy

Nearest The Pin – Paul Masterson