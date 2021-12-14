Grand Canal Christmas Parkrun takes place in Offaly this weekend

The Grand Canal at Convent View
The Grand Canal Christmas Parkrun is on Saturday next, December 18, starting at 9.30am.
Organisers recommend that people arrive around 9.15am as there will be a surprise warm-up on the morning. Christmas jumpers and Santa hats are encouraged but not compulsory.
Students from Coláiste Choilm will be selling tea and coffee in aid of Mary’s Meals at the event.
There will be other surprises on the day.
Parkrun is a weekly, free, timed run or walk along a 5km route.
Parkrun is suitable for adults and children of all ages and fitness levels.
Registration is free on the Parkrun website.
The Grand Canal Parkrun starts at the Fiona Pender Memorial Way.
Peter Glynn SIPTU, Michael Solanke, Celine Egan, Catherine Greig, Birr Job Club, Majella Finlay, Tullamore Job Club, Mary Oakley Portarlington Jobs Club outside the offices of Barry Cowen TD
Husband and wife Eddie Berry and Lynne Gorman will appear on an episode of 'The Restaurant' next Tuesday night at 9.30 pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.