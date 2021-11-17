Six of best for Offaly with greyhound winners galore

After some quality racing, we’re up to the semifinals of the Leger in Limerick, twelve of the country’s top dogs will go into Saturday’s semi-finals hoping to get to the final of the second best of the Irish sweepstakes after the Boylesports Irish Derby. Some great Offaly winners to boot in what was another great week of racing.

Early Week Racing

In Shelbourne Park, on Tuesday, in the first round of an ON2 unraced stake, three heats with the first two going to Mullingar trainers, Old Fort Calipso won the first for Francie Murray in 29.26 by three lengths at 2/1. The middle heat went to David Murray with Blue Jug Turbo in 29.07 by two lengths at 5/1. The final heat went to Abbeylea Sean in the fastest of the heats in 28.95 by three lengths at 6/1 for Arthur Ryan and Maureen Finnegan.

Friday's racing

First final of note last week was in Clonmel, the Munster Juvenile A1 cup went to Sawdust Hondo (Dorotas Wildcat-Droopys Zero) in 28.84 by three with the Cheque for €2.7k going to Murt Leahy.

In Kilkenny, in the semi-finals of the Deadly Kennels A2 stake, Lemon Nicky won the first for Leahy in 28.78 (20 slow) by two lengths at 2/1. The second semi went to Adamant Approach for John Rainsford, in 29.05, by one length at a whopping 20/1. Newbridge hosted the first round of an A3 525 stake, sponsored by the track supporters, four heats with Hollywell Sambo for Allison Coxon going fastest, in 28.83, by two lengths at 6/4 favourite.

Some great racing in Shelbourne Park, in the final of an A2 Bitch stake, Meenagh Melody (Droopys Sydney- Boherna Abbie) once again showed her class when easily winning by a comfortable three lengths, in 28.68, at 5/2 with the €1.5k pot going north with Michael Corr.

In the first round of an ON1 unraced stake, which is of a serious quality, two heats, with Epic Glory winning the first in a brilliant 28.28, by five lengths at even money, for John and Maria Kennedy. The second semi went to Ballymac Moment for Liam Dowling in a more modest 28.85 by a head at 4/1.

First Offaly winner of the week was Highview Melody for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman in an A1 contest, recording his sixth career win, in 28.53, by three lengths at 2/1.

Saturday's racing

Galway, final of the Liam Brussels memorial A5 stake was much anticipated in showgrounds and supporters weren’t let down as Croaghill Doris (Pat C Sabbath- Air Support) was never headed in a decent time of 29.11 (20 slow) for local owner John McDonagh. This dog took the right night to win his first race and the cheque for €1.4K.

In Mullingar, one Offaly winner, Fahy Farloe won on a slow track in 30.82 (80 slow), in an A4 race by one length at 6/4, for Paddy McCormack.

In Shelbourne Park, in the first round of the 2021 National Puppy Stakes, won last year by the great Ballymac Ariel, not a great entry this year for this valuable prize with only four heats in total. Fastest of the four was Twoinarow, fresh from winning the Casey Caravan and Camping Park ON1 unraced in Waterford in September for Pat Kiely in a cracking 28.12 by seven lengths at an unbackable 1/5. Going to take a very good dog to stop this fella from lifting this trophy. Again Gerry Merriman had our only winner, as Highview Moment won a semifinal of an AAO 525 in 28.36 by four lengths at 4/1.



Irish Leger

Four great quarter-finals of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St.Leger. First of the heat winners was 2020 English Derby winner Deerjet Sydney in 29.54 by two lengths for Pat Buckley. That was Deerjet’s eighteenth career win and what a servant he has been to Buckley. Next quarter was won by Part Blake for Graham Holland in the fastest of the heats in 29.24 by four lengths at 5/4 fav. Ballymac Art was first past the post in the third in 29.66 by one length at 7/4 favourite. The final heat went to Holland, as Russian Glory crossed the whitewash in 29.44, by two lengths, at 9/4. Of the twelve dogs remaining, Liam Dowling and Holland have three each, Paul Hennessy has two with four others with one each. It’s all to play for heading into Saturday’s semi-finals.

Sunday's racing

Three Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar. Two for Banagher owner Mary Moran, Ollys Mary won an A5 race in 30.17, by four lengths at 7/2, and Ollys Rodick won an A3 grade in 30.09, by two lengths, at 7/1. Our final Offaly winner of the week was Killeshill Nico for Croghan owner Vincent Lynch in an A4 contest, in 30.01 by two lengths, at 6/4 fav. One final on the day, the Lodgefield Kennels A5 stake. Class won out here with Off The Beat winning the final by three lengths, in 29.75, having gone through the stake unbeaten, for Daniel O’Reilly, at even money. €1.2k to the deserving winner here.

Upcoming events

Friday, final of the Deadly Kennels A2 stake in Kilkenny and final of ON1 unraced in Shelbourne. Semi-finals of the A3 sweepstake in Newbridge. Saturday, final of the AAO stake and semifinals of the National Puppy stake, both in Shelbourne and semi-finals of the St.Leger in Limerick.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Highview Moment once again gets the nod, winning an AAO in Shelbourne on Saturday night, for Gerry Merriman, in a career best run of 28.36.



Offaly winners

Six Offaly winners this week. Well done to all involved.