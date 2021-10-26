Offaly athletes tackle Rotterdam Marathon

Ferbane AC runner Mick Fogarty
Three Ferbane AC senior athletes featured prominently in the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday, October 24.
First home was Mick Fogarty, posting an excellent 2hrs 31 minutes over the 26.2 mile course. Mick was followed soon after by Paul Buckley in 2hrs 38mins and Paul Conlon in 2hrs 46mins.
Mick was the second male over 40 home with Paul Buckley third male over 45. When taking into account that there were nearly 11,000 finishers on the day, this puts some context into what the guys achieved.
The trio transferred their excellent home form to the European stage and the club are extremely proud of their success.
Ferbane AC also congratulated another club athlete Carol Dunican who took part in the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain on Sunday.
