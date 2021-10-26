Magnificent seven winners for Offaly on the greyhound track

Another fantastic week of racing culminating with the final of the 2021 Laurels in Cork on Saturday. What a race it turned out to be with a well-deserved victor. Over €50k in total given out in prize money this week. Usual high quality Offaly winners around the tracks.

Early Week Racing

Another unraced stake got underway on Monday, in Enniscorthy. The first round of the Dysert Kennels ON2 unraced stake. Three heats with the sponsors having the fastest heat winner as Dysert De Burca stopped the clock in 29.39 (20 slow), by six lengths, for Maria Byrne.

Tuesday, in Curraheen Park in Cork, in the first round of an ON3 unraced stake, again three heats with Ringabella boy setting the standard for Shane Murphy in a decent 28.50 (10 fast) by twelve lengths this was easily the fastest of the heats. In the semifinals of an ON2 unraced, also in Cork, Make Noise won the first for Pat Norris in 28.51 (10 fast) by eight lengths at 4/6 with Clampett Peggy the second in 28.98 (10 fast) by three lengths at 5/4 for Liam O’Callaghan.

First Offaly winner of the week was in Shelbourne, on Tuesday, Killeshill Jet won an A5 race in 29.47 by one length at even money for Croghan owner Vincent Lynch.

Friday Racing

In Clonmel, in the quarterfinals of the Explosive Boy ON2 bitch unraced stake, Clogheen Lass was fastest for Graham Holland in 28.57 by seven lengths.

In Galway, in the first round of Liam Brussels memorial A5 stake, won last year by Double Good for the Ducking And Diving Syndicate, four heats, with Raha Princess for local owner Stephen Molloy in 29.29 (10 fast) by two lengths at 5/4.

Kilkenny hosted the final of an A3 stake that has been progressing its heats over the last four weeks. Class won out as Lemon Tossy (Over Limit - Lemon Fabia) easily won the €5k first prize by six lengths, in 28.93 (30 slow), at 5/2 for local greyhound legend Tom Lennon. In Newbridge, in the semi-finals of the Track Supporters A3 525, Droopys Sonic won the first for Robert Gleeson in 28.83 (20 slow) and Innfield Cain the second for Barry Clancy in 28.81 (20 slow) by two lengths at 2/1. Only two hundredts of a second separating these two so should be a cracking final.

In Shelbourne Park, in the semi-finals of the Lodgefield Kennels A3 stake, Enthusiast clocked the first in 28.57 by four lengths at 2/1 for County Down trainer Brendan Mathews. Droopys Gambler backed up last weeks win with another in 28.94 by one length at 1/2, again with Gleeson training. In the final of the Barking Buzz A2 bitch stake, Burgess Cassie (Droopys Sydney - Burgess Madam) won the €1.6k first prize, in 28.50 by two lengths, at even money for Sheila Spillane and J.J. Fennelly. One Offaly winner on the supporting card, Muffin won an AO 525 in for Edenderry trainer David Hanlon in 28.40 by three lengths at 5/2.

Saturday Racing

First Offaly winner on Saturday was in Galway as Lingrawn Swifty won an A3 race in 29.16 by two lengths at 3/1 for Moneygall owner Mary Jones.

In Mullingar, the quarter-finals of the SIS Fair Warrior were the highlight of a decent card, four great heats with Gizmo Cash delivering the fastest run in 21.26 over the 400 yard trip for Jamie McGee. Last year's winner Olympic Dollar stopped the clock in 21.50 for Beatrice Steiner, other two quarter winners were last weeks fastest winner Ela Supremo for Peter Cronin in 21.58 and Pepe Le Pew for Arthur Morrissey in 21.47. All races over the 400 yard trip were rated .20 slow. Two More Offaly winners on the night: in the semi-finals of an A8 525 stake, Killeshill Nico was first past the post for Vincent Lynch in 30.18 (70 slow) by two lengths at 2/1. In a semi-final on an A2 600 yard stake, Kementari had his fourteenth career win for Edenderry owner Paul Cronin in 33.63 (80 slow) by five lengths at even money.

In Shelbourne Park, in the semi-final of a novice 750 yard sweepstake, Sallagh Fred won by six lengths for Croghan owner Mick Lynch in 42.16 at 3/1. In the first round of the Shelbourne Puppy Oaks, one really special run as Scooby Duchess crossed the whitewash in 28.12 by six lengths at 4/6 for Jennifer O’Donnell. Other three heats were fast but not up to this standard.

The class racing of the week was in Cork's Curraheen Park, culminating in the final of this year’s Laurels. The winner One Time Only (Droopys Sydney- Mags Image) was only having his third career win and the €30k first prize was certainly his biggest pay day. The winning time of 28.17 (10 fast) by four at 3/1 was top class and for trainer Thomas O’Donovan it’s a great achievement as he also had the third dog home in Epic Hero and he also won €4K. The runner up was Skywalker Barry and he won a handsome cheque of €8k for his trainer Mark O’Donovon. All in all it was a brilliant Laurels this year and once again the standard set in Curraheen Park did Cork proud. There were ten races in all with a value of €750 to the winner. One other final of note, the Clona Blaze @ Stud A3 stake, with the winner Long Santiago (Droopys Sydney- Bangla Rose) getting €1.6k for his owner Mathew Harte in 28.49 (10 fast) by two lengths at 1/3.

Sunday's Racing

Just the one Offaly winner at the matinee meeting in Mullingar, in the first race on the card, Weather Boom won an A8 contest in 30.82 (60 slow) by eight lengths for Ballycommon owner Peter Raine.

Upcoming Events

Friday, semifinals of the Explosive Boy ON2 unraced in Clonmel, semifinals of the Liam Brussels stake in Galway. Final of A3 525 stake in Newbridge. In Shelbourne, final of Lodgefield Kennels A3 stake. Saturday, Mullingar, semi-finals of Fair Warrior, and final of an A8 525 and A2 600 sweepstakes. Shelbourne, Final of novice 750 and semifinals of Puppy Oaks.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Sallagh Fred gets the nod this week after winning a novice 750 yard race in Shelbourne Park on Saturday in a decent 42.16 for Croghan owner Mick Lynch.

Offaly Winners

Seven Offaly winners this week, congrats to all involved.