20/10/2021

Tullamore stumble to Skerries in All Ireland League

Lineout action from Tullamore v Skerries

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Tullamore suffered an uncharacteristic defeat to a well drilled Skerries side at the weekend. Tullamore failed to hit 3rd gear in this fixture, and never got a foothold in the game. From start to finish the visitors were on the back foot.

All-Ireland Rugby League Division 2C

Skerrries 36
Tullamore 5

The Skerries out half started the game and kicked off down field. The clearance kick was charged down and the home side dotted down, and added the extras to go 7-0 up within a minute of play. Tullamore struggled to retain possession in scrums and line outs for the entirety of the fixture, which gave the league leaders primary possession and territory. Tullamore had a brief purple patch in the latter end of the first half, and were rewarded with a brilliant team try. Tullamore ran a sharp back line move which carved the defence open for Lance Batten, who dived in for Tullamore's solitary score. Skerries managed to run in another converted try and penalty to leave the score at 17-5 at half time.

The second half was a one sided affair, and Tullamore struggled to rattle off phases and win their own set piece. Skerries ran in 3 more tries to finish the game off as a contest. The final score was 36-5, and Tullamore could have no arguments with the result.

Tullamore are still in the top 4 with wins in their opening 2 fixtures, but this result will humble the side. Tullamore can look back at this game as a non starter, and the side will rally again for their massive fixture at home to Enniscorthy on the 30th of October at 2.30.

TULLAMORE: 1. Shane Fleming, 2. Jonah O’Keefe, 3. Dan Cronin, 4 Ciaran Ennis, 5. Conor Kelly. 6. Jack Delahunt, 7. Chris Whittle, 8. Barry Bracken, 9. Brian Gilligan, 10. Sam Burns, 11. Lance Batten, 12. Gavin Kelly, 13. Conor Dunne, 14. Sean McCabe, 15. Karl Dunne (C).

