Search

30/09/2021

Offaly Cross Country Championships kick off this weekend

Offaly Cross Country Championships kick off this weekend

Inform Ferbane AC runner Mick Fogarty won the Mullingar half marathon recently.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Next weekend kicks off the 2021 Offaly Cross Country Championships which will be hosted by Ballyskenach Athletic Club. All races will be run off in Coolderry, Co Offaly (Eircode R42WN40).  The championships will be over 3 separate Sundays as follows:

DAY 1: Sunday 3rd October- Offaly Juvenile Even Ages, Novice, Master o35 and Master

O50. O60.O70

DAY 2: Sunday 10th October – Offaly Juvenile Uneven ages, Intermediate and Junior

DAY 3: Saturday 31st October – Offaly Senior

 

Race distances:

Junior Men 6k, Junior Ladies 4k 

Novice Men 6k, Novice Ladies 4k. 

Master Men 6k , Master Ladies 4k, Master Men O70 4k

Intermediate Men 8k, Intermediate Ladies 5k.

Senior Men 10k, Senior Ladies 5k 

Juvenile:

U10 Born 2012-2013 – 1000m     U9 Born 2013 – 500m

U12 Born 2010-2011 -1500m       U11 Born 2011-2012 – 1000m

U14 Born 2008-2009 – 2500m     U13 Born 2009-2010 – 2000m

U16 Born 2006-2007 -3000m       U15 Born 2007-2008 -3000m 

U18 Born 2004-2005 -3500m       U17 Born 2005-2006 -3500m

 

Online entry for all races. Strictly no entries on the day

Registration here: https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/offaly-athletics/.

Fee- €5 for Senior athletes

-€3 for Juvenile and Junior athletes.

All juveniles must have current registration with an athletic club in Offaly.

Club singlet should be worn.

All entries must be online by the Thursday prior to competition.

-Spectators are free but due to Covid 19 guidelines must register online using the same link as the athlete. 

No one will be allowed enter the course without a ticket. Please ensure you have downloaded your ticket or printed out your ticket. The ticket will be scanned to allow entrance.

Further updates will be found on Offaly Athletics Facebook page.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media