Offaly Cross Country Championships kick off this weekend

Inform Ferbane AC runner Mick Fogarty won the Mullingar half marathon recently.
Next weekend kicks off the 2021 Offaly Cross Country Championships which will be hosted by Ballyskenach Athletic Club. All races will be run off in Coolderry, Co Offaly (Eircode R42WN40). The championships will be over 3 separate Sundays as follows:
DAY 1: Sunday 3rd October- Offaly Juvenile Even Ages, Novice, Master o35 and Master
O50. O60.O70
DAY 2: Sunday 10th October – Offaly Juvenile Uneven ages, Intermediate and Junior
DAY 3: Saturday 31st October – Offaly Senior
Race distances:
Junior Men 6k, Junior Ladies 4k
Novice Men 6k, Novice Ladies 4k.
Master Men 6k , Master Ladies 4k, Master Men O70 4k
Intermediate Men 8k, Intermediate Ladies 5k.
Senior Men 10k, Senior Ladies 5k
Juvenile:
U10 Born 2012-2013 – 1000m U9 Born 2013 – 500m
U12 Born 2010-2011 -1500m U11 Born 2011-2012 – 1000m
U14 Born 2008-2009 – 2500m U13 Born 2009-2010 – 2000m
U16 Born 2006-2007 -3000m U15 Born 2007-2008 -3000m
U18 Born 2004-2005 -3500m U17 Born 2005-2006 -3500m
Online entry for all races. Strictly no entries on the day
Registration here: https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/offaly-athletics/.
Fee- €5 for Senior athletes
-€3 for Juvenile and Junior athletes.
All juveniles must have current registration with an athletic club in Offaly.
Club singlet should be worn.
All entries must be online by the Thursday prior to competition.
-Spectators are free but due to Covid 19 guidelines must register online using the same link as the athlete.
No one will be allowed enter the course without a ticket. Please ensure you have downloaded your ticket or printed out your ticket. The ticket will be scanned to allow entrance.
Further updates will be found on Offaly Athletics Facebook page.
Paul Galvin (extreme right), pictured with Mary’s Meals supporters on the Step by Step to Feed the next Child fundraiser through Offaly, where some walked over 200km in aid of the charity
Darren O'Toole, Nicola Casey, Conor Kavanagh, Megan Murray, Jack Boland, Paula Delaney and Michael Bracken with the Amber Flag
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.