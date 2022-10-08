Offaly area celebrates football success in style

Children at the BOLD preschool cheer on the Ballycommon players and cup on their recent visit
Members of the winning Ballycommon GAA club brought the Offaly Intermediate Football Cup on a whistle stop tour of Ballycommon recently.
First port of call was the B.O.L.D Community Playschool where Carmel, Ann and the children were delighted to welcome Chulainn, Aidan and Sean.
Next it was Cappagh NS where all three young lads are past pupils.
There was a great buzz in the school as they welcomed them.
The morning finished with a stop at the Bakehouse where Aoife and her staff provided refreshments.
