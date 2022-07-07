Search

07 Jul 2022

Gardaí and local soccer team join up to welcome asylum community

Killavilla Gardai asylum

Pictured at the soccer blitz are officers and members of Killavilla FC,Councillor Shane Lee, members of Roscrea Gardaí and some of Roscrea's asylum community - Photo: PJ Wright

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 5:02 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

ROSCREA Gardaí and Killavilla FC teamed up for a special event recently.

On June 30, Roscrea Gardaí in association with Killavilla FC held a soccer blitz for a large amount of new asylum seekers that have arrived in Roscrea town.

The blitz was held at Killavilla soccer grounds and was officiated by club members.

Appreciation must be shown to Roscrea Councillor, Shane Lee, who was instrumental in the organising of the event and was a fantastic conduit between all parties involved. He also displayed his refereeing skills at the event!

Gratitude must also be afforded to Paul Fogarty who houses the participants of the event organised the transport of same to and from the grounds and also prepared the kindly donated Ashbourne meats burgers for all to enjoy.

AThe lgerian Team who won the final on a score line of 5-3 - Khinou ( Manager ), Fares, Salim, Krimou, Souhil, Diaa, Mohammed and Fares - Photo: PJ Wright

The Algerian Team who won the final on a score line of 5-3 are pictured above - Khinou ( Manager ), Fares, Salim, Krimou, Souhil, Diaa, Mohammed and Fares - Photo: PJ Wright

Paul with the help of Christine also organised the teams by way of country to assist in the smooth running of the event.
Another word of thanks to Bernie’s Supervalu who also sponsored food for the event.

In total almost 50 participants took part hailing from the below nations and playing on the teams as set out below :Algeria, Georgia, Somalia, Ukraine, Sudan, Eritrea, Swaziland, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Morocco with Killavilla FC and Roscrea Gardaí.

The final game of the night was cheered on by all present and involved the amalgamated side of Killavilla/Garda versus Algeria.

After a great game, it was the Algerian men who proved the victors winning on a score line of 5-3. The Killavilla scouts were out with their pens and transfer forms after the game!

Pictured at the soccer blitz are officers and members of Killavilla FC,Councillor Shane Lee, members of Roscrea Gardaí and some of Roscrea's asylum community - Photo: PJ Wright

Pictured above at the soccer blitz are officers and members of Killavilla FC,Councillor Shane Lee, members of Roscrea Gardaí and some of Roscrea's asylum community - Photo: PJ Wright

Finally a very big thank you to the committee in Killavilla for the use of their facilities. The committee overseen the event and assisted by officiating and also by participating with a team on the evening. The facilities were of the highest order, and balls, bibs and first aid was all available due to the Killavilla willingness to be involved in the project.

The games were played in great spirits and this was due to the participants fantastic attitudes and demeanour, and also due to the hosting clubs professionalism. It is hoped further events are held throughout the summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media