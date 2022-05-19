Search

19 May 2022

Offaly Rowing Club launch new boat

Offaly Rowing Club members and Leader representatives at the launch of their new boat

Reporter:

Reporter

19 May 2022 11:43 AM

Offaly Rowing Club were delighted to launch their brand-new top of the range Filippi F15 single scull recently.

This boat was part funded by the LEADER Rural Development Programme though Offaly Local Development Company. Team leader, Roísín Lennon from OLDC together with John Troy, Cormac Mahon and Miriam Curtis, all attended the launch, and were give a tour of the facilities from club president Frank Durkin.

The boat was taken for it’s inaugural spin by Junior Captain Roísín Byrne and looked magnificent in the sunshine. A great afternoon was had by all!

The club is open to all above 12 years of age and offers a trial membership. All enquiries to the club
secretary at secretary.offalyrowingclub@gmail.com

Meanwhile Offaly Rowing Club Junior members had an extremely enjoyable and successful outing to the annual Castleconnell Sprint Regatta last Saturday.

The first competitor on the water was Ruadhán Harvey, who finished 4th in what was his first ever competition.  This was followed by Aidan Molloy and Rafa Gomez  who won the Mens J16 X2 category.. Sadhbh Keohane who normally races in the J15 category,  finished a very credible 4th in the Womens J18B single scull final.

In the Mens J15 double Ben Ward and Louis Dollard were pipped at the post, losing by less than a metre.

Some late drop-outs to the Womens J18B x 4 crew  resulted in J15 girls being subbed in. This quad of Ella Rooney, Cara Finn, Bláithín Clarke, Sadhbh Keohane and cox Lyla Kane-Walsh finished 4th.

Shane McLachlin sculled very well, and finished 3rd in the very competitive MJ16 single scull.

The WJ15 quad of Katelyn Taylor,  Bláithín Clarke, Annie Pidgeon, Lyla Kane-Walsh and cox Ruadhán Harvey finished 3rd in  their final.

Bláithín Clarke achieved her first competitive win in the Womens J14 single scull.

Ruadhán and Caomhán Harvey came 3rd in a tightly contested Mens J14 x 2 final, with Sadhbh Keohane achieving her best result this season, coming 2nd in the WJ14 single scull event.

Both Ben Ward and Aidan Molloy won their MJ15 single finals, with Louis Dollard placing 3rd in a tightly contested race.

Caomhán Harvey achieved his first competitive win in the Mens J12 single scull.

The Womens J18 double of Ella Rooney and Cara Finn finished 4th in their event , as did Offaly's second Womens J 18 double of Bláithín Clarke and Sadhbh Keohane.

The club is looking forward to their next outing to the Dublin Metropolitan Regatta at  Blessington on May 28th, over what will be a challenging 2km course.

Offaly Rowing Club is committed to offering opportunities for people of all backgrounds to participate in rowing, both recreationally or competitively and offers trial membership for those interested in trying the sport of rowing. 

Contact the club on Facebook, or email the secretary at secretary.offalyrowingclub@gmail.com

