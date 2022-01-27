Offaly's Donegan races International Cross Country in Belfast

Daniel Donegan was selected to compete for Ireland at the Celtic International cross country held at the International Cross Country on the 22nd of January 2022 in Dundonald, Belfast. Danielle competed in the Senior Women’s race and finished fifteenth in a very competitive race. Danielle led home the Irish U23 team and finished third in the U23 international, which was won by Scotland’s Megan Keith.



NIA Live

On Wednesday the 19th Mark Milner lined out in the 800m at the NIA Live event in Abbotstown, Dublin. He continued his winning streak in 2022 with first place in a tough race. His time of 1.49.64 a very fast season opener.

Paul Kilmartin also lined out in the 60m and 400m coming 2nd in the 60m in a time of 8.19 and 3rd in the 400m in 1.01 .

All Ireland Juvenile Indoor Pentathlon.

Katie Deverell put in a strong performance as the sole Tullamore Harriers juvenile club representative at the Athletics Ireland Irish Life National Indoor Combined Events competition in TUS Athlone on Saturday January 22nd. The ever improving Katie performed consistently well in the long jump (4.55m) and high jump (1.43m). She completed the hurdles in 11.14 seconds and threw 6.60m in the shot putt. She had a strong finish in the 800m with a time of 2minutes 54 seconds. This was a personal best in a very tough final event of the day where she passed a couple of competitors in the final lap. She placed an impressive 8th overall in her age category. Well done Katie! The club is now looking forward to the Athletics Leinster Indoor Championship which will take place in TUS Athlone on February 5th and 6th. There is a large entry from our juvenile athletes in all events over the weekend. All our athletes are really looking forward to competing again.

O’Connor and Dunne Race in Albuquerque

James Dunne and Ava O’Connor travelled with the Adams State Track & Field team to Albuquerque New Mexico on Saturday to compete at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational. James was the first to take the starters orders. He competed in the mile and won the race clearly having taken the lead going into the last lap. His time of 4.09.52 a great season opener when you consider he was racing at an altitude of 4958 feet. James is now ranked third in his division in the NCAA with his time adjusted to 4.04.09 for the altitude.

Ava lined up in the women’s mile and with thirty eight women racing in the three heats it was great to see Ava at the front of the fastest heat. Her time of 4.57.88 a great run and she was fighting for places right to the finish line. With the altitude adjustment Ava is ranked in 9th by the NCAA with a time of 4.51.40. Ava also raced the 800m and ran 2.16.53 in a competitive heat.

Ballyroan 10 mile

Gary Whittle and Peter Bennett were back out competing again this weekend when both ran the Ballyroan 10 mile road on Sunday. Both lads don the blue and white singlet very frequently – practically every weekend in either cross country champions or road races, and continue to post some very impressive times. The Ballyroan 10 – hosted by Ballyroan, Abbeyleix and District AC, was won by Martin Hoare (Celbridge Ac) in 51.15 and Siobhan O’Doherty (Borrisokane Ac) in 58.04.

Gary clocked 64.10 (31st place) and Peter 74.20 (83rd).Well done to you both,



25th Marathon for Rodge

Congratulations to Rodge Larkin who reached a milestone last weekend when he picked up his 25th marathon medal!. Rodge lined out for the Donadea Half Marathon and completed the course twice covering exactly 26.2 miles. Well done Rodge. A great achievement.



Couch to 5k

Great news! Tullamore Harriers Couch 2 5k started on Monday January 24th and will continue on each Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm for 8 weeks.

For people still thinking about the challenge, we do have some places left. *Numbers are restricted to ensure Covid safety measures so please register as soon as possible*.

At a cost of €25 it is excellent value for money.

The programme is for all - from total beginners to those with some level of fitness who might want a kick start.. It is advisable to have a check up with your doctor before you start the programme if in any doubt.

The sessions usually involve 40 to 50 minutes of exercise including warm up and cool down. All sessions are supervised by Tullamore Harriers members and you will be advised and supported every step of the way.

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2022.

We are back!!! Entry is now open for the 2022 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. Sign up for a top class race now and you won’t be disappointed. Entries are expected to sell out really quickly so don’t leave it too late to Include the Tullamore Half Marathon in your goals for 2022. As a result from the very high standards set and improved on by Tullamore Harriers, this event is classed as one of the best Half Marathons in the country. It offers so much for runners of every standard from 1st timers to the highly competitive athlete.

The Tullamore Half Marathon hosts the Offaly and Leinster Half Marathon Championships so there are plenty of individual and team medals up for grabs. The prestigious Quinlan Cup will be awarded to the winning mens team and the Phyllis Delaney Cup to the winning ladies team

The race as always will be on closed roads to ensure safety for our athletes and allow nothing to get in their way!!



Membership

All Tullamore Harriers Ac membership subscriptions will be done online from 2022. This includes membership renewals as well as the registering of new members joining the club. The membership system used was set up by the Athletics Association of Ireland and has proven itself very useful for this and other functionality for the club. There is an admin fee of 4.5% of the club membership fee applied at checkout by the online system.

Renewal of Existing Members for 2022

Renewal emails have been sent out with links to the electronic membership system.

If you have not received an email it may be because the email has gone into a spam or junk folder or because the details we have for you is not correct. Please contact club registrar Mary Daly if having any issues.

**Please note that Tullamore Harriers Ac value your personal data and will make every effort to keep it secure in compliance with the GDPR. We only collect data that we need to use for your AAI Registration**.

AGM

Tullamore Harriers 2022 AGM will take place on Monday 7th February at 7.45pm in the clubhouse. We encourage all members to consider serving on the Committee. Should you be interested in seeking a position on the Committee it would be preferable if you could hand in or e-mail your nomination signed by both a Nominator and Seconder to either Adrian Curley (Chairperson) – adriancurley@hotmail.com or Sharon Daly(Secretary)-sharondalyth@gmail.com by Sunday 30th January 2022. Nominations also taken on the night.

Fixtures

Sun 30th Jan AAI Masters Indoors Athlone

Sat 5th Feb Leinster Juveniles Indoors Athlone

Sun 6th Feb Leinster Juveniles Indoors Athlone

Sat 12th Feb AAI Indoor Games & League Final Abbotstown

Sun 13th Feb AAI Int., Masters, Juv B Cross Country Castlelyons

Sat 19th Feb AAI Juvenile Star Awards Tullamore

Sat 26th Feb AAI Senior Indoors Championships Abbotstown

Sun 27th Feb AAI Senior Indoors Championships Abbotstown

Sat 12th Mar Leinster Indoor Relays Athlone

Sun 13th Mar Tullamore Harriers 5K Tullamore

Sun 13th Mar AAI Jun & U23 Indoor Championships Athlone

Sat 19th Mar AAI Juv Indoor Day 1 Athlone

Sun 20th Mar AAI Juv Indoor Day 2 Athlone

Sat 26th Mar Leinster Senior, Masters & Junior Indoors Athlone

Sun 27th Mar Leinster CE Athlone

Sat 2nd Apr AAI Juv Indoors Day 3 Athlone

Sun 10th Apr AAI National 10K TBC

Mon 18th Apr Leinster 10 mile Raheny

Sun 24th Apr AAI Road Relays TBC

Sat 30th Apr Leinster Novice & Masters Road Championships Gowran



Training

Senior Training

Training Tuesday evening from 6.40pm to 8.30pm.

All members have received the Covid Return to Training directive via email and are asked to adhere to the club policies on same. For any enquiries contact club captains Sean 0851742418 or Anna 0868248928