Gone to the dogs: Long wait for Offaly winner last week

Once again we had to wait until Friday for our first Offaly winner. As the early week racing is mainly in the south of the country the logistical challenges of getting to meetings is proving to be incompatible for the midlands runners.



Friday Racing.

In Shelbourne Park, in the final of an A3 sweepstake, Gizmo Smasher (Ballymac Bolger - Beaming Smasher) was a one length winner of the €1.1k first prize in 29.06 and justified favourite odds of 1/2 for Jamie McGee. In an A2 race, Tullamore owner Niall Deegan’s, Blue Rumble recorded his seventh career win in a fast 28.92 by a head at 5/2.

In Tralee, in the first round of the Brendan Cremin Electrical Tri-Distance over 500 yards, four heats with Chlas Act going fastest for James O’Regan in 27.41 (10 slow) at 2/1 by five lengths. Fridays semifinals will be over 525 yards.

In Clonmel, there were four first rounds of a range of sweepstakes, all these finals will be run on the night of the final of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced stake. The best of these races was the Elite Canine Transport A1 550, with prolific winner Lynchy Boy going fastest in 30.09 by four lengths for trainer T.J. Campion.

Saturday Racing.

Limerick, semifinals finals of the Ballymac Cooper @ Stud A3 stake, first heat winner was the impressive Toolmaker Beach for Robert Gleeson in 28.58 by one length at 5/4. The second semi went to Glengar Manus for the Manus Syndicate in a more modest 29.10 by two lengths at 5/2.

In Mullingar, just the one Offaly winner, Ballyheashill Rio was first past the whitewash in an S7 400 yard sprint in 22.76 (20 slow) by a short head, at 2/1, for Geashill trainer Margaret Bolton.

In Shelbourne Park, in the quarterfinals of the AAO RCETS Gold Cup, Skywalker Angie went fastest for Micheal O’Donovan in 28.25 by seven lengths at 1/2. Next fastest on the clock was Vanderbilt for Karol Ramsbottom in 28.28 by three lengths at 7/1.

One Offaly winner on the supporting card, Thirtynine winks backed up last weeks win with another fine performance for Edenderry owner Thomas Glynn in an AO contest in 28.82 by a head at 7/2 with David Murray training.

Sunday Racing.

Two Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar, Ollys Edel won an A6 race for Banagher owner Mary Moran in 30.36 (70 slow) by one length at 4/1. In an A4 contest, Fahy Grace had an easy seven length win for Paddy McCormack, in 29.96 (70 slow), at a well backed 4/5 fav. In Clonmel, in the quarterfinals of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced stake, four great winners and all exciting prospects moving forward, first up, Postman Cat for Owen McKenna in 28.34, then Newinn Homer in 28.64 for Graham Holland. The third heat went to Good King for John and Maria Kennedy in 28.79 with the final heat going to Swords Rex, again for Holland in 28.71.

Upcoming Events.

Friday, semifinals of the Elite Canine Transport A1 550 in Clonmel and the Brendan Cremin Electrical Tri-Distance in Tralee.

Saturday, semi-finals of the RCETS Open Gold Cup in Shelbourne and final of the Ballymac Cooper A3 stake in Limerick. Sunday, semi-Finals of the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced in Clonmel.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week.

Blue Rumble gets the nod this week after winning in Shelbourne, on Friday, in a fast 28.92, recording his seventh career win for Tullamore owner Niall Deegan. Well deserved winner.

Offaly Winners.

Just five Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.