Offaly woman pens incredibly powerful poem in wake of Texas school shooting

The world recoiled in horror on Wednesday morning, May 25, as news broke of another school shooting in the US.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 primary school students and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas.

Clara writer Mary Egan Campbell said she was "horrified by the tragedy in Texas" and it prompted her to write this reflection. Mary is originally from Clara and a member of the Tullamore Wordsmiths writers group.

Reflection on the Robb Elementary School shooting by Mary Egan Campbell:

RUN!

Two days left

Children giddy with anticipation

For long summer days and fun

Little heads filled with plans and hopes and dreams

'til someone shouts "RUN!

HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left

To try to teach the little ones

To get them to behave, their lessons done

But all they want to do is play

"til someone shouts "RUN!

HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left

Before school's out for summer

To plan day care, and play dates in the sun

To wish they wouldn't grow up so fast

Then someone shouts "RUN!

HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left

Of innocence and freedom

But then suddenly they're gone!

Little broken bodies bloodied on the ground

They were too small to run

Outrun a gun

Two days left

But yet nothing's going to change

A nation indoctrinated to bear guns

Blind to the danger to their children

They teach them to run

To carry a gun!

Two days left

…and then there were none!