Search

25 May 2022

Offaly woman pens incredibly powerful poem in wake of Texas school shooting

Offaly woman pens incredibly powerful poem in wake of Texas school shooting

Offaly woman pens incredibly powerful poem in wake of Texas school shooting

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 4:19 PM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The world recoiled in horror on Wednesday morning, May 25, as news broke of another school shooting in the US.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 primary school students and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas.

Clara writer Mary Egan Campbell said she was "horrified by the tragedy in Texas" and it prompted her to write this reflection. Mary is originally from Clara and a member of the Tullamore Wordsmiths writers group.

Reflection on the Robb Elementary School shooting by Mary Egan Campbell:

RUN!
Two days left
Children giddy with anticipation
For long summer days and fun
Little heads filled with plans and hopes and dreams
'til someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left
To try to teach the little ones
To get them to behave, their lessons done
But all they want to do is play
"til someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left
Before school's out for summer
To plan day care, and play dates in the sun
To wish they wouldn't grow up so fast
Then someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"

Two days left
Of innocence and freedom
But then suddenly they're gone!
Little broken bodies bloodied on the ground
They were too small to run
Outrun a gun

Two days left
But yet nothing's going to change
A nation indoctrinated to bear guns
Blind to the danger to their children
They teach them to run
To carry a gun!

Two days left
…and then there were none!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media