Offaly student visits the European Parliament in Brussels

6th year student Niall Mahon who attended the European Parliament in Brussels and discussed issues including education and mental health with MEPs Maria Walsh, Seán Kelly and Deirdre Clune.
Coláiste Naomh Cormac 6th Year student Niall Mahon visited the European Parliament in Brussels over Easter break.
Niall was one of 24 Irish students who were successfully picked for the trip as a result of their entries to the graduate.ie competition. The trip was delayed due to the pandemic and initially scheduled for Strasburg.
The trip was transferred to Brussels so the students had the opportunity to discuss topics such as education and mental health with MEPs Maria Walsh, Seán Kelly and Deirdre Clune. The trip was sponsored by Midland Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force.
