Jackpot now €10,800 in Offaly community group's lotto

The jackpot is now €10,800 in the Mucklagh draw
There was no winner of the jackpot in the Mucklagh Community Centre lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last, April 5.
The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 7, 19, 22 and 32.
One match 3 winner scooped €150 - Ciaran & Harry O Kelly, c/o Alison O Kelly.
Next draw takes place on Tuesday, April 12.
Jackpot now stands at €10,800 with match 3 winning €150.
Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Mucklagh Community Centre committee or in local shops.
The organising committee would like to extend their thanks to all those who support the lotto on which the work of the development group and the centre's mortgage depends for finance.
Kilcormac/Killoughey won the Rince Foirne title for the third time in a row at the Leinster Scor na nOg finals last weekend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.