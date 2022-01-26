Offaly councillor 'overwhelmed' as he and his wife welcome new baby
Offaly county councillor John Clendennen and his wife Elaine have welcomed a new baby boy.
The Fine Gael councillor shared the news on his Twitter account on Tuesday night and was congratulated by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.
Cllr Clendennen revealed that his new son had been named after his father.
"Overwhelmed, thrilled and excited to welcome Percy Michael Clendennen to the world, with the population of Kinnitty increasing by one today."
Congratulations John. Special time, enjoy!— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 25, 2022
Offaly county council has not received any allocation to proceed with the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.