QUIZ: The Big Fat Offaly Quiz Of The Year 2021
We have come up with 50 questions from the year in news and sport in Offaly. How well can you remember 2021? Test yourself and your friends with the questions below:
An Offaly band went viral with their song 'The Boys of Offaly' to the tune of The Waterboys track Fisherman's Blues celebrating the Offaly U20 All-Ireland win. Can you name the band?
Peat being harvested on a Bord na Móna bog has come to an end now the compensation for its loss has taken a step forward
