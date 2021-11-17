Offaly GAA club's ballad group in All Ireland Final

ON Saturday next, November 20, Ferbane Senior Ballad Group are going for their fourth All Ireland at the Connaught Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co. Mayo. This talented group of ladies have won Junior Scor All Irelands in 2012 and 2014. They were runners up in 2013.

All these ladies were students of Gallen Community School and Deborah Reynolds, a music teacher in the school trained and led them to the 3 All Ireland finals. We have to thank her for where they are today.

After Junior Scor they decided to take a break to concentrate on their studies and exams. In 2019 they decided to try at Senior Scor and they ended winning the All Ireland in Castlebar. They tutored themselves to this All Ireland as Deborah had moved to Thurles Community College.

In March 2020 they set out to retain their crown. They reached the Leinster Final but then covid struck and everything was suspended. It got back on track last month and after an outstanding performance they retained their Leinster title.

The girls taking part on Saturday are Avril Spain, Niamh Delaney, Sarah Kenny, Valene Greer and Zoe Rooney.

Avril reached Leinster Final of Junior Scor in 2014, is a talented footballer and was part of Niamh Ciaran’s five in a row team. She also has Club and Colleges All Ireland medals. She is now doing her masters for teaching in UL Limerick.

Niamh won Offaly Scor in recitation 1n 2012. She is a property management officer in Limerick.

Sarah just graduated in biochemistry in NUI Galway and is currently working as a graduate intern in the Lunch Bag.

Valene won Junior Scor solo singing in Offaly in 2013. She has performed at her Majesty’s Theatre in London. She completed her masters in UL Limerick and is currently teaching in Ard Scoil Mhuire in Ballinalsoe.

Zoe completed her masters in UL Limerick and is on the teaching staff of Tullamore College.

Revina Devery was also a member of the group in the early years. Eamon Flynn has been the chief organiser of Scor for a long number of years and next Saturday he will be presiding over his 13th All Ireland Final of which five are won.

The club wishes everyone involved the best of luck on Saturday. Ferbane GAA also wish Birr dancers and Edenderry quiz team the best of luck.