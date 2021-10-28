Midlands Science Festival kicks off in early November

The Midlands Science Festival, which begins on November 6th with a virtual Discovery Day, celebrates the world of science with imaginative programming that is bursting with lively interviews and career talks, film productions, hands-on workshops and interactive demonstrations for people of all ages.

John O’Donovan, Plant Manager, Integra LifeSciences Tullamore commented, “Encouraging more young people to enjoy and pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education is very close to our hearts at Integra LifeSciences. We are proud to be working with Midlands Science this year once again for their annual Discovery Day to help spread messages about the importance of STEM. The events that Midlands Science run all year round encourage pupils to think like scientists and make the science subjects more meaningful and accessible. The Midlands Science Festival plays a key role in starting conversations about the role of STEM in society and the hope is that this inspires our local students to explore careers in these areas.”

Each year, Science Week offers workshops and events which span a diverse range of subjects that encompass science in the broadest sense, promising something for everyone.

Jackie Gorman, CEO of Midlands Science said, "As an organisation, we took the decision to keep our festival on a virtual platform once more for 2021 because while some of our audiences may be ready to revert to hosting events in-person, others are not. Our Festival aims to connect people with scientists, engineers, and technologists and we managed to successfully do that online last year with plenty of engaging activities for adults and young people to enjoy. This year will follow a similar pattern beginning with our Discovery Day, which is kindly supported by local medical device company, Integra Lifesciences. This will be aired on November 6th and will feature a range of fun and exciting activities such as the Reptile Zoo, Exploration Dome and Superhero Science. This event is free of charge but must be pre-booked via our website."