Offaly singer releases video for new single

Banagher singer/songwriter Colin Kenny has just released the official music video for his latest hit single, the catchy You've Got That Something.

The song, co-written by Colin and Anthony Sullivan, has proved to be a huge success for 'the singing barber', as Kenny is affectionately known to fans, as it closes in on one-million impacts at country radio.

Produced by Stephen Rosney of Rosney Media Productions, the video - like everything else to do with the music industry right now - had its challenges, but Colin is delighted with how things turned out.

"This being Ireland, the first thing you'd nearly always worry about when you're planning a video, is the weather. And of course, you can't control that anyway, no matter what you do, but you can try and plan for it as best you can. This time, though, we had to take everything around Covid into consideration as well, and needless to say, that was something we took great care over. As it turned out in the end, we were blessed with a beautiful day which made everything else so much easier."

You've Got That Something, with over 350 spins at Irish radio since its release at the beginning of June, is also featured on Kenny's debut album, Annie. That ten-track long-player showcases Kenny's talent as a songwriter, with every song either written or co-written by the Borrisokane-based barber.

With the official music video now available for fans to enjoy as well, Kenny is hoping it won't be too much longer before he has the opportunity to start performing it in front of an audience too. YOU CAN VIEW THE VIDEO HERE.

"This is a fun, feel-good, happy-vibes kinda song, and we really wanted to reflect that in the video. And I think Gina and Kyle, who have the two main roles, did a fabulous job in bringing that across. We filmed it in Borrisokane and Carrigahorig, and I have a gentleman called Tommy to thank for the gorgeous red sports car that added a real touch of cool to things as well.

"So now all I'm really waiting for is a chance to actually play 'You've Got That Something' with a crowd in front of me again, so that there's a whole dancefloor of Ginas and Kyles enjoying themselves. Hopefully, with the news about outdoor capacity limits in the last week or so, we're getting closer to when that's going to be possible."

The latest hit single from Colin Kenny is OUT NOW, available on all platforms and to request from radio. You can enjoy the music video for the single on Colin's official Facebook page, 'Colin Kenny Music.' Colin's debut album, Annie, is also available to purchase. For more information, simply message 'Colin Kenny Music.' To book Colin, contact 087-9703228.