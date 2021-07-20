'A great neighbour and friend' - Offaly mourns the death of true lady

THE recent death of Carmel Farrell was greeted with great sadness in Tullamore and more especially in the Tinnycross area of the town where she lived for most of her life.

Carmel was born in Killeigh and was one of 10 children. However, Tinnycross was where she put down her roots with her beloved husband Mick.

Together they were a strong team and went everywhere together until sadly Mick passed away 11 years ago.

Carmel was known as a very friendly, hospitable, sociable and hard working lady. She helped Mick with his day to day farming chores and together they won numerous awards for the high quality of their milk. Mick always credited Carmel with their success saying it was her strict hygiene standards that contributed to the quality of their milk as she hand washed all the churns every day.

The couple attended bingo in the Foresters Hall every Tuesday. This was a past-time that Carmel continued after Mick's death when she went with her sister in law Anna-May and her good friend Nellie Scully RIP. She also went to bingo in Clara every Sunday with her sister Kathleen and her husband Tony Cleary.

Carmel had a special devotion to Our Lady and her rosary was her best companion. Her and Mick travelled to Lourdes every year for 14 years. There too they enjoyed the social aspect of the Marian shrine and delighted in the dinners and sing-songs in the evenings where many friendships were established.

The couple were also heavily involved in the Multiple Sclerosis Society and travelled extensively around the country in support of the charity. Furthermore they were both Eucharistic Ministers.

Carmel was a great neighbour in Tinnycross and the kettle was always on. No one escaped without a cup of tea. In return, her wonderful neighbours Olwyn and Jimmy Cummins reciprocated that kindness over the years. They were described as ''exceptional friends'' who treated Carmel like royalty.'' Their son JJ became like her adopted grandchild, in fact one day after mass someone thought she had adopted a grandchild.

After Mick died all of the neighbours in Tinnycross looked out for Carmel including Johnny Mann, the Nolan's, Brackens, Coughlan's, O'Brien's and Scully's.

Her loyal friend Sheila Maher brought Carmel to mass every morning and afterwards they went to the Bridge Centre for tea and toast. Carmel looked forward to regular overnight visits from the Elliotts from Dublin and she also loved a visit from Teresa Kelly every time she was home from the UK.

Carmel was exceptionally delighted and proud when her son Michael secured a job with Aer Lingus and she told everyone she knew and some she didn't, about his many travels. At her funeral mass Fr Luke said she should be given a posthumous award for all the free advertising she gave to Aer Lingus.

Carmel also had a great love of music and attended the Tullamore Musical Society productions and the John Player Tops of the Town especially when Michael was on stage. Then she would sing along and clap her hands to the music and singing.

Carmel's funeral mass took place in the Church of the Assumption Tullamore and she was laid to rest in Durrow Cemetery.

Carmel is survived by her son Michael, his partner Pat McLoughlin, sisters Kathleen Cleary, Patty O'Grady & Ann Curley, brothers Tony & Teddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and the amazing neighbours & friends in Tinnycross.

May Carmel rest in peace.