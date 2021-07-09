DROP RED GORGEOUS! Bride in Offaly breaks tradition with red dress

One bride broke the status quo of a white wedding dress by opting for a red ensemble for her big day in Offaly recently. 

Sylvia Diaz, known as Fit With Sylvia on social media, tied the knot in the county last week at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Sylvia is a Health and Fitness professional, a columnist for magazines and one of the top fitness influencers in Ireland on Instagram.

Sylvia decided that she wasn't going to wear white after she wore "more than 100 traditional wedding dresses" during her career as a professional model.

"Maybe I had enough," she said. "I thought of buying a wedding dress in a local shop, but inside me, I was dying for a red dress" but found one "hard to come by."

"Then I thought of getting in touch with some of the designers I’ve worked with and whose beautiful wedding dresses I’ve modelled before, so they could make a personalised one for me but this was a bit risky. Most of the designers I know are in Spain and the chances of getting a wedding dress right without being there in person is usually very low. So I started looking online, just googling for “original red wedding dresses” and that’s when I started getting SUPER excited! It took me a good few days to find my dream dress," Sylvia explained.

Sylvia says she got lucky with the weather before the wedding and wasn't deterred by a few clouds on the big day.

"The days before were sunny and absolutely gorgeous, which gave us the chance to get tanned. The weather on the special was also very good. One of those lucky warm days! Although the sky turned grey and cloudy exactly during the photoshoot. Maybe this is what people who look at the pictures will see, but we do live in Ireland, after all, it’s unpredictable."

Restrictions meant numbers were limited at the hotel with masks but Sylvia says, "we will always remember, love goes above any current situation like the pandemic and this is how it had to be done."

