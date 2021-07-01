In March this year the Biffo Challenge team set out to raise €24,000 to be equally divided between Offaly Search and Recovery and Offaly Hospice.

“We are in the process of reaching this target and have one final challenge which we hope will be an annual fundraiser for Offaly Search and Recovery,” John Wallace, one of the organisers of the challenge, told the Tribune this week.



In conjunction with Cillian Kiely, All Ireland Poc Fada champion, Brian Whelahan, four time all star and Barry Loughnane, the Biffo Challenge team have come up with a novel challenge which they hope will raise €10,000 .



To get this amount organisers need 100 participants to get sponsorship of €100 each. Organisers will be breaking this into senior and U16 sections with a signed Offaly Jersey for the winning U16 boy and the U16 girls winner will receive a signed Offaly Camogie jersey. The senior winner will receive the Martin Wallace Perpetual Trophy.

Competitors will come along on Sunday July 11th to St Brendan's Park, Birr where each person will take three pucks and the average of these will be their final distance.

All 100 players will make the wall of fame with the top 15 players then make our champions team captained by the 1st Caman an Fad champion.

All activities will be run within the current covid guidelines on the day.

Outlined John Wallace: “We will be asking all participants to register with us once they receive their sponsorship card returning the same with €100 by Thursday July 8th. By return we will send them a receipt,terms and conditions and their time slot for the challenge. We will be working as best we can to ensure people get a time that works best for them.”

To date organisers have confirmed the participation of Cillian and Cathal Kiely, Brian Whelahan and Stephen Corcoran.

Added John: “So far we have worked very well as a team to raise much needed funds and we are confident that this challenge will work even better than all other challenges to date. You will find us actively on Facebook and instagram @thebifffochallenge or #cumanaguspuc if you want to see how our challenge has been going.

“We look forward to your support for this fundraiser and lets hope the 1st annual Caman An Fad will be a great success this year and the years to follow.”

If you are interested in having a go to make the champions team or the wall of fame ring John at 0851741957