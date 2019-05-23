Family fun returns to Offaly with Durrow Pattern

Preparations are well underway for the 2019 Durrow Pattern event in Offaly. The family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, June 9.

Following First Holy Communion Mass at 10am and 12 noon mass, a procession will take place to the well and high cross.

Sports will commence in Durrow GAA from 4.30pm with wheelbarrow, three-legged, potato and spoon races.

A number of games will also take place like guessing the number of sweets in the jar as well as a series of football matches for boys and girls.

There will be a host of other activities to keep the whole family entertained, including face painting.

Entry is €5 per adult and children go free.

There will be a shop on-site and raffle tickets will be on sale for the following prizes:

1st €300

2nd €100

3rd €100

4th €50

5th €50

Raffle tickets will cost €1 each or a full card of 6 for €5.

To end the evening, there will be cards in the hall. All welcome at 9pm. The raffle will take place during cards.



