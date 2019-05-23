Family fun returns to Offaly with Durrow Pattern
Preparations are well underway for the 2019 Durrow Pattern event in Offaly. The family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, June 9.
Following First Holy Communion Mass at 10am and 12 noon mass, a procession will take place to the well and high cross.
Sports will commence in Durrow GAA from 4.30pm with wheelbarrow, three-legged, potato and spoon races.
A number of games will also take place like guessing the number of sweets in the jar as well as a series of football matches for boys and girls.
There will be a host of other activities to keep the whole family entertained, including face painting.
Entry is €5 per adult and children go free.
There will be a shop on-site and raffle tickets will be on sale for the following prizes:
1st €300
2nd €100
3rd €100
4th €50
5th €50
Raffle tickets will cost €1 each or a full card of 6 for €5.
To end the evening, there will be cards in the hall. All welcome at 9pm. The raffle will take place during cards.
