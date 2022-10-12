Ireland footballers’ IRA chant ‘utterly insensitive’ to victims – DUP

A video showing members of the Ireland national women’s football team singing a pro-IRA chant has been criticised as “outrageous” and “utterly insensitive” to victims.

It comes after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised for the video, which circulated online after Ireland qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said she would be writing to the FAI to ask what steps are going to be taken next.

“Republican terrorists were responsible for 60% of the deaths during the Troubles,” Ms Forsythe said.

“People of all ages, all genders and all faiths were systematically targeted and murdered in the most cruel manner by the PIRA.

“Some of those families whose loved ones were murdered have never even been told where the IRA buried their loved one.

“This was a barbaric, cruel and illegal terrorist organisation. For the team to be singing such a song is quite outrageous and utterly insensitive to PIRA victims.

“I will be asking the FAI how they are going to give leadership across grassroots football so as this pro-IRA chanting is stopped at future events.”

TUV spokesperson Lorna Smyth said the apology given didn’t go far enough.

“While there have been apologies, tellingly there has been a failure by the FAI or the players to spell out why the song was unacceptable. They have apologised merely for ‘for any offence caused’.

“Is disciplinary action being taken? If not, why not?

“There needs to be recognition by all concerned, both the players and the FAI, that the IRA were a murderous terrorist organisation responsible for visiting death and destruction on countless families on both sides of the border.

“A bland apology which says sorry for any offence without clearly spelling out why a song glorifying the IRA is offensive isn’t enough.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the FAI and the team manager of Ireland’s national team Vera Pauw both apologised for any offence caused by the incident.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

“I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”