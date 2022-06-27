Search

27 Jun 2022

Taoiseach condemns ‘disturbing’ violence at Armagh v Galway GAA match

Taoiseach condemns ‘disturbing’ violence at Armagh v Galway GAA match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 6:41 PM

A mass brawl between Armagh and Galway footballers in Croke Park has been described as “disturbing” and “concerning” by Ireland’s premier.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said what had happened at the end of normal time in the All-Ireland quarter final in Dublin on Sunday was “shocking” and insisted there is “no room for that in any sport”.

Sports minister Catherine Martin branded an alleged eye-gouging incident “absolutely appalling” and said any disciplinary action taken by the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) must “send a clear signal” that such violence will not be tolerated.

A number of players and members of both senior county panels were involved in the outbreak of violence and footage showed a member of the Armagh panel appearing to gouge the eyes of Galway’s Damien Comer.

Asked on Monday about the incident, Mr Martin told reporters: “I think it was a shocking scene. It was a great game of football and awful that it was marred by what transpired at the end of the game.

“And I think the Gaelic Athletic Association obviously will deal with that and will have to deal with that through its procedures and processes, but there is no room for that in any sport, and particularly when young people are watching their heroes on the football or hurling or soccer fields, they don’t need to see this type of behaviour.

“And it was quite, quite disturbing to see and quite concerning.”

Ms Martin said the “edge of the seat” game should have been remembered as the match of the year, but instead had been overshadowed by the “appalling scenes”.

She said footballers need to remember they are role models for young people.

She added: “There is no place for violence in sport and I would hope that whatever disciplinary procedures take place that it will send a clear signal that that sort of behaviour is not to be repeated.”

Of the alleged eye-gouging, she said: “It’s absolutely appalling stuff and there are young families go to these games. It’s not just about young children who grow up to participate in the sports but actually it’s a family event.

“I know of a five-year old who was at that match yesterday, first time experience. They should have come home remembering what an amazing, as I said edge of the seat stuff, it was. Instead they see sports players behaving like that and it’s despicable.”

The game went to extra time and the Orchard county eventually lost a penalty shoot-out, meaning Galway will meet Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media