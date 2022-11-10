Offaly hair salon wins big at inaugural Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards

An Offaly hair salon was among the winners of the inaugural Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards that were announced at a gala ceremony in The Shelbourne in Dublin, which took place on November 6.
Ritzys Hairdressing from Tullamore won the Hair Salon Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Great Lengths
Caroleen Creevy Murphy from Ritzy’s was delighted with the win, and said, “it feels absolutely amazing to win this award and to have it recognised that the importance of the team and the culture at Ritzy’s Hairdressing is second to none.”
Organised by the same team behind the Professional Beauty UK Awards and the British Hairdressing Awards, the categories were split across beauty, hair and spa, with the entries judged independently by industry experts, who were selected for their knowledge and expertise. The awards – in their inaugural year were launched to celebrate creativity, business acumen and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector.
Featuring 14 categories, the awards reward the individuals and teams who are making waves within their business as well as influencing the broader landscape of the industry. Host for the evening was comedian Andrew Ryan, who was joined by Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of PB & HJ’s Awards and Mark Maloney, Managing Director of Professional Beauty Group.
