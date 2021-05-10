WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues thunderstorm warning for 13 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Ireland for this afternoon and this evening.

The Status Yellow Rainfall Warning was issued by the national forecaster at 1.47pm this afternoon for 13 counties including Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Tipperary.

"Thundery showers this afternoon and evening with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding," the national forecasters say.

The warning is valid from 1pm to 8pm this evening.