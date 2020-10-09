Offaly businessman heads up campaign to end mental health stigma

TULLAMORE Goes Green, a campaign which aims to end the stigma around mental health, is running for the month of October.

This is the third Tullamore Goes Green campaign and it was launched by See Change ambassador and Tullamore Goes Green founder James O'Connor, along with Josephine Rigney, resource officer for Suicide Prevention Laois/Offaly, Kate Prendergast, Jigsaw Offaly, Martina McLoughlin, Offaly Local Development Company, Michelle McCormick, Grow and Sarah Cox, Shine.

James O'Connor is a well known Tullamore businessman, property developer and co-founder of Accessible Counselling Tullamore.

The Tullamore Goes Green campaign aims to get as many people as possible talking in order to help end the stigma surrounding mental health.

The campaign promoters said that by wearing a green ribbon people are showing they are open to having a conversation and are committed to influencing positive change around mental health.

The campaign runs as part of the See Change Green Ribbon campaign which is in its eighth year and usually takes place during the month of May.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis this year's campaign was postponed until October.

See Change’s vision is that everyone in Ireland can be open and positive about mental health, understanding it as a normal part of the ups and downs of life.

Mr O’Connor said: “As the Covid 19 pandemic remains with us people’s mental health is at an all-time low so we hope that by running the #tullamoregoesgreen campaign this October we will encourage people to talk to each other and also to listen in a supportive way when someone is feeling down or vulnerable.”

The team will distribute over 10,000 free Green Ribbons to local businesses and community groups in the coming weeks and are asking that people support the campaign by wearing a green ribbon for the month of October.

People are also being asked to post a picture on social media using the hashtags #GreenRibbonIRL and #TullamoreGoesGreen.

If you require a listening ear or support, the following services are there for you:

Accessible Counselling Tullamore: 057 9352879 or text “appointment” to 083 3555951

The Samaritans: Freephone 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.ie

Crisis Text Line: Text ‘YMH’ to 50808 anytime day or night.

Pieta 24/7 Helpline: 1800 247 247 or text ‘HELP’ to 51444.

If you or someone else requires immediate assistance, contact 999 or 112, your GP/MiDoc Out of

Hours Services or the Hospital Emergency Dept.

Contact the Tullamore Goes Green team at https://www.facebook.com/TullamoreGoesGreen

to order your free green ribbons