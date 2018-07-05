Midlands Science Festival gets €30,000 funding boost

Offaly and Laois will receive €30,000 in funding to improve public understanding of science and technology, Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said.

“More than €470,000 has been invested nationally through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) for organisations to host Science Week festivals or events during Science Week, which takes place from the 11th – 18th November this year," she confirmed.

“This includes the Midlands Science Festival which will be run by Atlantic Corridor in conjunction with Science Foundation Ireland. This festival will target Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Longford, Roscommon and Westmeath. This festival will be focused on highlighting the importance of science and technology to all our lives."

“I very much welcome that the midlands is going to receive this funding which will assist with the promotion of science. The study of science and technology is vital for driving our economy forward," Marcella added.

“The European Commission recently announced that Ireland has moved up three places – to 6th from 9th – in the EU Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) report for 2018 compared to 2017. This reflects improvements in basic and advanced digital skills; online transactions; and Irish people’s use of internet services."

“This funding will further encourage our young people to get involved in science, and I encourage our communities to get involved in what will be the biggest science week yet," she continued.

“Fine Gael’s action plan for education has committed to holding new summer courses in STEM subjects and industry placements for teachers. We want to deliver 20% increase in take up of students doing STEM for the Leaving Certificate and we are committed to delivering a 40% increase in female participation."

Science Week 2018 runs from 11th – 18th November nationwide. The full programme will be available in the coming months on www.sfi.ie.

