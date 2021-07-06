Walker lost on mountain in poor conditions found following eight-hour rescue operation

A walker lost on a mountain in poor conditions on Monday was found safe and well following an eight-hour rescue operation
The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out to assist a walker who had become lost on Sliabh Liag due to poor visibility caused by fog yesterday evening, Monday at 18.49.
The walker was located by use of an App called SarLoc. A hill party made their way to the walker, while the remainder of the team waited on standby.
The walker was assessed. The team set up a storm shelter and provided the walker with warm drinks, food, and extra clothing. The walker was subsequently walked off the hill, and assessed by the National Ambulance Service.
The team were stood down at 2:45am.
