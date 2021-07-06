Lifeguard who got into difficulty while surfing tragically passes away
A YOUNG lifeguard who was transferred to University Hospital Limerick on Monday has tragically died.
He has been named locally as Fionn O’Brien, aged 20, from the Tulla Road, Ennis.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the casualty got into difficulty while surfing in Lough Donnell, Quilty, Co Clare.
The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 carried out the rescue. CPR was administered on scene and on route to hospital. He was later pronounced dead in UHL.
In a statement published on social media, the staff and board of management of Rice College extended their deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the O’Brien family on "the tragic death of their beautiful son, our past pupil, Fionn".
They described Fionn as "a wonderful, smiling and talented young man and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him".
"To Fionn’s parents, Pat and Michelle, and his siblings Niall, Conor and Saidhbh, you are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time," read the statement.
