One man killed after three vehicle crash in Mayo

Gardaí in Swinford, Co Mayo are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Carracanada, Swinford at approximately 12.15pm yesterday, Friday, March 15.

The collision involved a truck and two cars resulting in the death of a 64 year old driver of one of the cars who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been removed to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar for a post mortem examination. A male driver of a second car received minor injuries.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094-9252990, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.