Gardai appeal for witnesses after ATM stolen from wall of bank

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the theft of an ATM from the wall of a bank in Monaghan on December 16.

The incident happened at about 3am at a bank on Main Street, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

A digger was towed to the scene by a tractor and trailer. It was then used to remove the ATM from the wall of the bank and a large SUV, possibly a Toyoto Land Cruiser, with a trailer was used to carry it from the scene in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross. The tractor was set on fire at the scene.

The scene is sealed off and traffic diversions are in place in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.