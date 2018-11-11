Gardai appealing for witnesses after pedestrian killed after being struck by car

Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway at approximately 7pm on Saturday evening.

A male pedestrian in his 50s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured.

This stretch of road, known locally as ‘The Bog Road to Ahascragh’, was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.