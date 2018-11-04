Over €4.6 of cocaine seized by Revenue Officers and gardai

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue Officers seized approximately 66kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €4.6 million.

The illegal drugs were destined for the Irish market and were intercepted following the deployment of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Defor, in inbound freight from Europe at Rosslare Port.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing. This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.