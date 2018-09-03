Two people killed in separate incidents on the roads
Two people have died following separate incidents on the roads overnight.
Gardai in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision at Ballingarry, Co Limerick on Sunday, September 2.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses, for anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on the 2nd of September to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the 3rd Sept 2018 at approximately 1.20am. The collision occurred on the M1 Northbound between Junction 10 and 11.
A woman, the sole occupant of a car, was fatally injured when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle . The female was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.
This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.
Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
