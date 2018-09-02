Motorcylicst killed after collision in Tipperary

Gardaí investigating a road traffic collision on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at 6.15pm on Saturday, September 1 are appealing for witnesses.

The collision occurred at Deerpark, just on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir. A man in his late 40s was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.