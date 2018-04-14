Gardai appealing for witnesses as murder investigation launched

Gardaí investigating the death of Ioan Artene Bob, 49 years, are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station. Ioan was a Romanian national and was believed to have been working in the construction industry.

A murder investigation is under way following a post mortem examination carried out by Dr Margret Bolster, Assistant State Pathologist. Gardaí believe the man died as a result of an assault.

The last confirmed sighting of Ioan was at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 12 in the Moore Street area of Dublin.

He was discovered injured in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght at 8.30am on Friday 13th and he died later at Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.