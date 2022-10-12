Search

12 Oct 2022

An Post launches world's first digital stamp

An Post launches world's first digital stamp

Reporter:

David Power

12 Oct 2022 6:22 PM

Ireland has become the first country in the world to launch a digital stamp, An Post has confirmed.

The stamp offers next-day delivery within the Republic of Ireland and can be purchased 24/7 through the An Post app.

Users who buy the €2 digital stamp through the An Post app will be sent a unique 12-digit code which they can then handwrite onto their envelope or postcard, where the stamp would normally go.

An Post then offers next working day delivery for correspondence posted in any post box by the latest collection time for delivery.

The postal service will also confirm next-day delivery by text or email.

An Post Commerce Managing Director Garrett Bridgeman described the digital stamps as “a great innovation that works for everyone”.

“Busy individuals who are time-poor and want to purchase stamps at a time and place that works for them or last-minute senders as well as [those who] need to post at irregular hours and may not have stamps to hand,” he said.

“The Digital Stamp is incredibly handy, it’s available anywhere and anytime in the An Post App and the confirmation of delivery provides great peace of mind to the customer.”

He said the new technology will complement the “extensive range of beautiful physical stamps available at post offices, shops and online”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media